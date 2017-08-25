Pirates to set sail in Semiahmoo Park

Pirates of the Caribbean 5 is set to air on a four-storey screen Monday at Semiahmoo Park. (Contributed photo)

Local orthodontists will host a drive-in movie event Monday, as part of a series held this month to raise funds for Semiahmoo Minor Hockey Association.

Pirates of the Caribbean 5 will air at dusk on Aug. 28, on a four-storey screen set up in the Semiahmoo Park parking lot (15782 Marine Dr. ).

Gates are to open at 7 p.m.

The event – the final show of three – is presented by South Surrey Smiles, Fresh Air Drive-Ins and Semiahmoo First Nation.

Cost is $20 ($25 at the gate) for a carload (one vehicle and up to eight people); there will be a concession onsite. Part of the evening’s proceeds are to benefit SMHA.

For more information, visit southsurreysmiles.com/summer-drive-in-series