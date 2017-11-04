PHOTOS: Volunteers beautify Ruth Johnson Park

Group spent hours, planted 200 plants in the White Rock park

A group of 12 volunteers contributed up to 40 hours Oct. 29 to beautify Ruth Johnson Park.

The Lower Mainland Green Team, in collaboration with the City of White Rock, planted 200 plants and removed invasive species from the park, located at 14600 North Bluff Rd.

The team is a group of volunteers that helps Metro Vancouver parks, municipalities, charities, non-profit organizations and watershed groups tackle environmental issues.

The team visited the same park last April, removing seven cubic metres of Himalayan blackberry, lamium, English ivy and English laurel.

More information on the group can be found here.

 

Previous story
South Surrey student invents colour-changing roof shingles

Just Posted

Person trapped after collision in Surrey

Firefighters had to use Jaws of Life to rescue victim

Alexandra Neighbourhood House receives $1 million from federal government

Money to be used to help Surrey youth secure employment

White Rock man’s bizarre gambling strategy pays $400,000

Thomas Grimme purchased same lottery ticket 40 times, each netting $10,000

PHOTOS: Volunteers beautify Ruth Johnson Park

Group spent hours, planted 200 plants in the White Rock park

SLIDE SHOW: a new home for advanced helicopter facility in Langley

Vector Aerospace company gives a look inside just-completed building

Millionaire Lottery funds ‘ordinary’ to extraordinary equipment for care

Andrew Cho is one of thousands who have relied on lottery-funded equipment to recover, rehabilitate

‘This isn’t a new problem’: Survivors, allies host #MeToo rally in Vancouver

More than a hundred gather at Vancouver Art Gallery to share stories of sexual harassment, assault

Consider workplace safety in legalized marijuana rules, groups urge

WorkSafeBC prohibits workers with any impairments from work that could harm themselves or others

Updated: Highway 1 reopens after collision east of Salmon Arm.

The accident occurred just after the 97B turnoff, and emergency crews are on scene.

Residents recount odd influx of escorts in Silver Creek

People living near Sagmoen farm say several prositutes arrived at wrong address.

VIDEO: B.C.’s own hammock deer garners celebrity status

After getting tangled in a backyard hammock the deer in Prince Rupert has T-shirts, Facebook page

Health Canada expands fire extinguisher recall involving 2.7 million devices

Health Canada says the fire extinguisher can become clogged, and may fail during a fire

Late-goal thwarts Giants comeback attempt

Vancouver had rallied from two goals down to tie the score, but lose 5-4 in WHL action at Langley Events Centre

Cineplex to bring ‘Sunday Night Football,’ Super Bowl to movie theatres

Seven games leading up to the Super Bowl will be hosted in the adults-only VIP cinemas

Most Read