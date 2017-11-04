PHOTOS: Volunteers beautify Ruth Johnson Park

Group spent hours, planted 200 plants in the White Rock park

A group of 12 volunteers contributed up to 40 hours Oct. 29 to beautify Ruth Johnson Park.

The Lower Mainland Green Team, in collaboration with the City of White Rock, planted 200 plants and removed invasive species from the park, located at 14600 North Bluff Rd.

The team is a group of volunteers that helps Metro Vancouver parks, municipalities, charities, non-profit organizations and watershed groups tackle environmental issues.

The team visited the same park last April, removing seven cubic metres of Himalayan blackberry, lamium, English ivy and English laurel.

