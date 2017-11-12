A look at the Remembrance Day ceremonies that took place in Cloverdale on Saturday, Nov. 11th. (Twitter/@cdnsue)

PHOTOS & VIDEOS: Looking at Remembrance Day 2017 in Surrey

Some photos and videos from those who attended Remembrance Day events in Surrey

Remembrance Day is a vital time for everyone in Canada to take a moment and give thanks to those who fought for our country.

The days of World War I, World War II, and the Vietnam War entrench themselves deeper into the history books. It means that many of us were never affected by war.

For that, we must be thankful.

There were many events going on around Surrey on Saturday, and crowds went out to show their thanks and appreciation. Here’s a look at some photos and videos online of those who attended Remembrance Day ceremonies.

"Lest We Forget" Remembrance Day parade in Cloverdale. #surreybc #remembranceday #CFSEUBC #lestweforget

A post shared by Sgt. Jag Khosa (@jag.khosa) on


trevor.beggs@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook and follow Trevor on Twitter

Previous story
Community invited to help keep Keian’s wish alive at Nov. 18 bottle drive

Just Posted

PHOTOS & VIDEOS: Looking at Remembrance Day 2017 in Surrey

Some photos and videos from those who attended Remembrance Day events in Surrey

Fire at U-Haul in Surrey destroys 18 units

The Surrey Fire Department was on scene for more than 12 hours

Surrey Mountie killed in 2012 memorialized in annual fundraising run Sunday

To date, the event has raised more than $110,000 for Honour House in New Westminster

Update: Night fire in downtown Maple Ridge

Blaze rips through old Mussallem Motors building that housed home renovation business.

VIDEO: Hundreds gather at Cloverdale Cenotaph for Surrey Remembers ceremony

Veteran’s square fills with community members for annual Remembrance Day service

WATCH: Hundreds turn out for first Murrayville Remembrance event

Organizers were pleasantly surprised as hundreds paid their respects.

Strong winds batter B.C.’s south coast

Metro Vancouver, Vancouver Island could see gusts up to 50-100 kms

PHOTOS: Wacky, weird and wonderful on display at annual Fan Expo

Fandoms from across B.C. take part in this year’s Fan Expo in Vancouver

PHOTOS: Vancouver Giants crown visiting Victoria Royals

Giants hand best team in Western Hockey League rare loss Saturday night

UPDATE: Coquihalla reopens after vehicle incident

Highway 5 was closed southbound due to a vehicle incident

PHOTOS: Thousands gather across B.C. for Remembrance Day

Ceremony in Vancouver included a 21-gun salute and a flyby from the Royal Canadian Air Force

Canada’s decision to decline TPP agreement shouldn’t be surprising: Trudeau

Trudeau said that despite some significant progress on deal’s framework there’s still more work

11th day of 11th month: War dead honoured on Armistice Day

The bell of Parliament’s Big Ben clock tower sounded the hour in London

‘We were sitting ducks’:100-year-old war veteran shares memories of Dieppe

Honorary Col. David Lloyd Hart still remembers every detail of the bloody and chaotic scene in 1942

Most Read