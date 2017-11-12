PHOTOS & VIDEOS: Looking at Remembrance Day 2017 in Surrey

Some photos and videos from those who attended Remembrance Day events in Surrey

A look at the Remembrance Day ceremonies that took place in Cloverdale on Saturday, Nov. 11th. (Twitter/@cdnsue)

Remembrance Day is a vital time for everyone in Canada to take a moment and give thanks to those who fought for our country.

The days of World War I, World War II, and the Vietnam War entrench themselves deeper into the history books. It means that many of us were never affected by war.

For that, we must be thankful.

There were many events going on around Surrey on Saturday, and crowds went out to show their thanks and appreciation. Here’s a look at some photos and videos online of those who attended Remembrance Day ceremonies.

Especially poignant this year to lay a wreath on #RememberanceDay2017

SurreyBC pic.twitter.com/9hzaM9PjCt — Vera LeFranc (@VeraLeFranc) November 11, 2017

The stands are quickly filling up for the Surrey Remembers ceremony at the #Cloverdale Cenotaph. pic.twitter.com/uk2v06rw4p — Sam Anderson (@sam_andrsn) November 11, 2017

Our #RemembranceDay 2017 service with members of the #RoyalCanadianLegion Branch 229 of #SurreyBC lending their support. ❤ #TheyShallNotGrowOld #InFlandersFields #LestWeForget A post shared by Laurel Place (@laurelplacebc) on Nov 11, 2017 at 3:49pm PST

"Lest We Forget" Remembrance Day parade in Cloverdale. #surreybc #remembranceday #CFSEUBC #lestweforget A post shared by Sgt. Jag Khosa (@jag.khosa) on Nov 11, 2017 at 12:43pm PST



