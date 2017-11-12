PHOTOS & VIDEOS: Looking at Remembrance Day 2017 in Surrey

Remembrance Day is a vital time for everyone in Canada to take a moment and give thanks to those who fought for our country.
The days of World War I, World War II, and the Vietnam War entrench themselves deeper into the history books. It means that many of us were never affected by war.
For that, we must be thankful.
There were many events going on around Surrey on Saturday, and crowds went out to show their thanks and appreciation. Here’s a look at some photos and videos online of those who attended Remembrance Day ceremonies.
Especially poignant this year to lay a wreath on #RememberanceDay2017
SurreyBC pic.twitter.com/9hzaM9PjCt
— Vera LeFranc (@VeraLeFranc) November 11, 2017
#volunteers remembering our #fallen heroes at #Cloverdale #cenotaph #surreybc #LestWeForget #heroes @SurreyRCMP @CityofSurrey @SurreyNowLeader pic.twitter.com/iT9WhOsHmd
— SCPS (@PreventCrimes) November 11, 2017
#surreybc #silvercross mother , a #Korean war veteran among other memories at #Cloverdalebc #RemembranceDay2017 Services @SurreyArchives pic.twitter.com/hyd3C782jz
— Sue Bryant (@cdnsue) November 12, 2017
The stands are quickly filling up for the Surrey Remembers ceremony at the #Cloverdale Cenotaph. pic.twitter.com/uk2v06rw4p
— Sam Anderson (@sam_andrsn) November 11, 2017
