PHOTOS: Rainy Cruise-In ‘exceeded our expectations’

Even more photos and video from the biggest charity event of the year in Langley Township

The rain rarely let up Saturday as the Langley Good Times Cruise-In was held in downtown Aldergrove for the first time. Troy Landreville Langley Times

The raindrops rarely let up Saturday, but it didn’t keep crowds away from the Langley Good Times Cruise-In as the massive charity show-and-shine was held in Aldergrove for the first time in its two-decade-long history.

Cruise-In director and past president Riccardo Sestito said despite the rain, it was a terrific day.

“We exceeded our expectations for the move, that’s for sure,” Sestito said. “It went very well, it was very well received, everybody was happy, everybody thanked us for sticking it out and moving forward with this.”

Cruise-In is first and foremost about giving (more than $46,000 was divvied among several local charities from last year’s event) but it’s also big on variety.

You didn’t have to be a connoisseur of classic cars and trucks, hot rods, and bikes to enjoy this year’s Cruise-In.

Elvis Elite, Six Gun Romeo, the Real Canadian Rock Band, and The Big Shiny were among the acts that filled the streets with music.

There was also a huge variety of food and unique displays including one from the Ghostbusters of British Columbia, who brought their 1977 Cadillac Hearse to the Cruise-In. Donations in exchange for photos with the Ghostbusters and their car will go to B.C. wildfire victims.

As well, there was the annual Ultimate Garage giveaway with a $22,000 prize package sponsored by Lordco Auto Parts.

‘Elvis Elite’ Steve Elliott gave a thumbs-up next to his bright pink ride during the Langley Good Times Cruise-In in Aldergrove. ‘Elvis Elite’ was a popular performer at the Cruise-In. Troy Landreville Langley Times

Callie Huber, four, was the youngest Ghostbuster at this year’s Langley Good Times Cruise-In in downtown Aldergrove. Ghostbusters of British Columbia brought their 1977 Cadillac Hearse to the Cruise-In. Donations in exchange for photos with the Ghostbusters and their car will go to B.C. wildfire victims. Troy Landreville Langley Times

The line-ups were long and staff was busy at the In-N-Out Burger stand set up across from the former Aldergrove Mall during Saturday’s Langley Good Times Cruise-In. Hungry visitors didn’t mind lining up for the burgers. California-based In-N-Out travels north each year specifically for the Cruise-In, and to support the show-and-shine’s charities. Troy Landreville Langley Times

‘Yes it was driven here’ reads the sign on the dash of an eye-catching 1929 Ford Model A on display at Saturday’s Langley Good Times Cruise-In, which was held in Aldergrove for the first time in the charity event’s two-decade-long history. Troy Landreville Langley Times

During Saturday’s Langley Good Times Cruise-In, Aldergrove resident Bob Stephens knelt next to his 1950 Chevy Coupe which he says he built for under $5,000. Stephens didn’t have far to travel as for the first time in the show-and-shine’s history, Cruise-In was held in Aldergrove. Troy Landreville Langley Times