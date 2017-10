Local residents, representatives from city and provincial governments, and First Nation members marked Canada’s 150 celebration at the Ocean Park Community Orchard Saturday afternoon.

After speaking to the significance of the event, the participants ceremonially planted a cedar, birch and maple tree, representing Canada’s First Nations, British Columbia, and Canada respectively.

Helping with the plant were members of the Ocean Park Community Association’s Youth Team.

The community gathers to celebrate Canada’s 150 birthday. (Aaron Hinks photo)