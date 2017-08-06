PHOTOS: playing in the sand at White Rock Sea Festival

Levi Purves, 12 (closest to camera) and Chaz Purves, 9 work on the moat of their sand castle. Dan Ferguson Langley Times

About a dozen families took part in the sand castle competition at the White Rock Sea Festival Sunday.

Lorenzo Ponce de Leon, 5, of White Rock, digs deep for black sand to make tires for the sandcastle Ferrari SFH70 he was building with his father. Dan Ferguson Langley Times

Malcolm and Shelley Fletcher helped grand-niece Mirra, 10, realize her sand castle design, which included power-generating windmills, a drawbridge and a dragon. Dan Ferguson Langley Times