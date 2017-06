People from across the Lower Mainland came out for the 51st annual North Delta Family Day

Two cadets laugh, walking down 84 Avenue after the 2017 North Delta Family Day parade. (Grace Kennedy photo)

For the 51st year in a row, North Delta celebrated its homegrown Family Day festival with a sizzling BBQ and parade.

The parade, which ran from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on June 25, headed down 112th Street from Burnsview Secondary and ended up on 84th Avenue at the North Delta Community Park. At the end of the parade, residents were invited to enjoy a festival in the park.

The Family Day parade has been hosted by the North Delta Lion’s Club for the last 50 years.