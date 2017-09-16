PHOTOS: Cloverdale Market Days hosts final event of the year

Cloverdale’s main street filled with vendors, live music and dozens of artists today at the last Market Day of 2017.
According to organizers, this market had the most foot traffic of the year, with thousands walking up and down 176 Street, checking out nearly 100 vendors, food trucks and food stands, and three areas set up to provide live entertainment.
The markets, which are organized by the Cloverdale Arts and Entertainment Association, are put on in order to show off what Cloverdale has to offer to the community.
Susie and the Versatiles performing a rendition of Mr. Sandman #CloverdaleMarketDays pic.twitter.com/hdXNC4Yh7D— Sam Anderson (@sam_andrsn) September 16, 2017
For more information on Cloverdale Market Days, visit cloverdale-ae.ca.
