PENINSULA ZOOMERS: Rhinestones, redheads and retirement

Dust off your rhinestones, and we’ll celebrate life together, says columnist April Lewis

Another one bites the dust.

Another Zoomer has left us… one of our own. Someone who was part of the tapestry of our youthful angst and longing.

Glen Campbell, the Rhinestone Cowboy, has died at the age of 81, finally succumbing to Alzheimer’s disease.

Campbell was known for his boyish grin which belied a darker side. I loved his ballad By The Time I Get to Phoenix.

But octogenarian Willie Nelson – who recently performed at a local country music festival in the dusty hills of Merritt – is still rocking at 84 with his beloved guitar Trigger and his 97-year-old cousin as part of his backup band.

And Mick Jagger of the Rolling Stones has announced they are going back into the studio to record another album.

Who says you have to slow down and/or retire after a certain age?

My beloved Willie, the last outlaw, the redheaded stranger, seems to have the right attitude.

My doctor tells me I should start slowing it down – but there are more old drunks than there are old doctors, so let’s all have another round.

Your local White Rock Surrey CARP chapter certainly has no plans to slow down or retire. In fact, I am sure our more than 1,500 members would agree there is still time to accomplish so much more.

Here are four events coming up in the next few weeks which will have Zoomers rocking, singing, dancing, travelling, eating, exercising, learning and laughing.

Join us on Thursday, Sept. 7 for our annual general meeting to be held at the White Rock Community Centre, 15154 Russell Ave., 7-9 pm.

Before the formal meeting and election of officers, there will be a travel presentation on Spain and Portugal.

The event is free – RSVP to Denice at 604-538-5778.

On Saturday, Sept. 23, CARP and the South Surrey/White Rock Chamber of Commerce are presenting A Prairie Social, which salutes those who hail from Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba.

We will also be celebrating White Rock’s 60th birthday and Canada’s 150th.

It will be held at the Crescent Beach Legion, 2643 128 St. Time is 4-9 p.m. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased through at 604-536-6844, or at www.sswrchamberofcommerce.ca

Our third amazing event is on Saturday, Sept. 30 and is a free health fair called For the Health of It.

Organized by the Semiahmoo Seniors Planning Table and the Seniors Health Network, it features speakers on health and technology, resource information booths. Lunch is provided, White Rock Community Centre, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. You must register for the free event, call 604-541-8653.

And finally, on Sunday, Oct. 1, Elvis will make a return appearance at our annual ‘Salute to Seniors’ on National Seniors’ Day, which celebrates the many contributions seniors make to our community, presented by CARP and the City of White Rock.

Alyssa Nielsen will also perform with memorable songs from the ’30s and ’40s. South Surrey-White Rock MP Dianne Watts will be there, as well as many of your provincial MLAs.

Venue is the White Rock Community Centre, 2-4 p.m. It’s free but RSVP required, please, at 604-538-5778.

Dust off your rhinestones, and we’ll celebrate life together!

April Lewis is the local communications director for CARP, she writes monthly.