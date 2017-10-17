Peace Arch Hospital’s new X-ray machine unveiled

$800,000 device to be used 20,000 times per year

Aaron Hinks photo Peace Arch Hospital X-ray technician Greg Stasiuk describes how the machine works during a demonstration of the hospital’s new $800,000 X-ray generator.

Peace Arch Hospital publicly unveiled its new $800,000 digital X-Ray unit last week.

The machine – which has performed more than 2,600 procedures since it went into operation Aug. 21 and is expected to do up to 20,000 X-rays per year – is described by hospital staff as one that’s state-of-the-art and gives technicians more flexibility when it comes to capturing a clearer image.

“The quality is night-and-day from what we used 10 years ago,” general X-ray technician Greg Stasiuk told the crowd of Peace Arch Hospital Foundation staff, hospital staff and campaign donors during a demonstration of the machine Thursday afternoon.

PAH medical imaging director Sandra Sewell thanked community members and organizations that have donated to the project, and said the technology has quickly became a favourite for staff.

Sewell explained that previously, staff had to manoeuver patients underneath fixed equipment. The new digital X-ray machine allows technicians to work around the patients, whether on stretchers or wheelchairs.

Stasiuk said the more advanced sensor on the machine allows for clearer images, even if a patient cannot sit still.

PAH Foundation chair Siobhan Philips told attendees the machine was funded through last spring’s Peace Arch Hospital gala and donations from the community.

Philips noted she received a working demonstration of the equipment sooner than intended.

On Oct. 5, her 14-year-old daughter had a fall while skating.

“Unfortunately, the X-ray showed that her wrist was broken in two places. But, I know it works, I’m very grateful.

“Of course, I didn’t want to see it firsthand last Thursday, I was hoping this would be my first time seeing it, but nonetheless it works,” she said.