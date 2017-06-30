Oodles of poodles

Nothing like gearing up for Canada Day with a pool of puppies

Twins Kalaya and Zhara Jope with a pool of poodle puppies, are ready for Canada 150. They hammed it up for this photo with the poodles’ mother, Caille, and owner Jacqui Joys, who also happens to be their great aunt. (Contributed photo)

Twins Kalaya and Zhara Jope, celebrate Canada 150 in a pool of poodles, with the four-week-old standard pups appropriately adorned in Canadian flag scarves.

The puppies – watched over by mother, Caille – belong to the girls’ great aunt, Jacqui Joys, who operates South Surrey-based Evensong Poodles.