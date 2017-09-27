Not too late to Walk on the Wildside this Sunday in Langley

It’s not too late to take a Walk On the Wildside this Sunday, Oct. 1 at Campbell Valley Park from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Critter Care Wildlife Society is hosting its ninth walk-fundraiser and hopes to get a lot of people out to support their efforts to help orphaned and injured wildlife.

This year has been a particularly tough year with new enclosures having to be built and older ones needing repair from this snowy winter.

Then one of the two trucks they use to go out to rescue animals in was involved in an accident that wrote-off the older vehicle.

Also this year, has seen far too many leg traps out being found on various types of animals, said Critter Care founder Gail Martin.

People can pledge to join their Walk On the Wildside fundraiser online here. The day includes a barbecue, prizes and lots of other fun. Bringing your four-legged family members is encouraged — on leash, of course.

The walk will start from the south entrance to the park on 8 Ave.