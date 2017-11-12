North Surrey Tigers players Damon Brown, Hayden Gudbranson, Thomas Ong, AJ Baker, Justice Fee, Xzaiver Boszak, Uzair Faiyaz, Noah Jaggard, Rajan Sidhu volunteered at tent city on Thursday, Nov. 9th. (Submitted photo)

North Surrey Tigers feed tent city in Whalley

The boys football team spent the evening feeding over 250 people

Sometimes it’s easy for us to take our basic comforts for granted. Most of us are lucky enough to have food, shelter, and warmth during the winter months.

However, the North Surrey Tigers football team gets a first-hand look at what it’s like to lack those basic amenities.

The junior boys football team practices at Tom Binnie Park in Surrey, just one block away from tent city in Whalley. Two times a week, the football team goes there to practice, passing by some of Surrey’s less fortunate.

“Often we show up in many layers, with hot drinks in our hand, when it dawned on me that not even one block away, people were sleeping outside cold, wet and hungry,” said Shar Jaggard, mother of one of the Tigers’ players.

“After seeing that, I knew we had to do something,” she said. “I thought it would be great it we all went out and distributed food, drinks, blankets and socks.”

Jaggard then inquired about organizing a night where the team could gather volunteers and go help out at tent city.

She was overwhelmed by the response from other parents.

“This team went above and beyond anything I could ever do on my own,” she said.

The Tigers, along with about 30 parent volunteers, gathered supplies and went down to tent city, off of 135A street in Whalley, to hand out food, warm drinks and clothing items to some of the homeless in the area,

Judging by their counts, they fed approximately 250 people in the area,

“Many of the homeless people said it was like Christmas for them,” said Jaggard. “My team provided a hot meal, hot drinks, snacks, juice and water to go. As well as new socks, gloves, toques and donations of jackets and blankets.”

Jaggard mentions that not only was it a rewarding experience to give back to people they see on a regular basis, but it was an eye-opening experience for the players to hear stories from the homeless.

“One man had shared that he used to be a great tennis player, and when he stopped playing he got into drugs and his life went downhill. I think that was really eye opening for them,” she said.

“Our team has some at risk youth players and it was great for some them to see and to talk to these homeless people and hear their stories and how they ended up there.”

Aside from the heart-wrenching stories, there were some heart-warming moments during the evening.

“My favorite part was when this sweet woman was singing to the boys and then the boys joined in,” Jaggard said.

“It was really touching.”

“I think the message we were trying to send is that we see and care, and also that we are trying to prevent our youth from going down the same road through football.”

“When people come together great things can happen.”


trevor.beggs@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook and follow Trevor on Twitter

 

Volunteer Krista Brown pictured with homeless man and his dog. (Submitted photo)

(Submitted photo)

Previous story
PHOTOS & VIDEOS: Looking at Remembrance Day 2017 in Surrey

Just Posted

North Surrey Tigers feed tent city in Whalley

The boys football team spent the evening feeding over 250 people

PHOTOS & VIDEOS: Looking at Remembrance Day 2017 in Surrey

Some photos and videos from those who attended Remembrance Day events in Surrey

Fire at U-Haul in Surrey destroys 18 units

The Surrey Fire Department was on scene for more than 12 hours

Surrey’s Jasmin Dhanda is U Sports women’s soccer ‘Player of the Year’

Dhanda set a U Sports record with 65 points in five seasons with the UBC Thunderbirds

Surrey Mountie killed in 2012 memorialized in annual fundraising run Sunday

To date, the event has raised more than $110,000 for Honour House in New Westminster

WATCH: Hundreds turn out for first Murrayville Remembrance event

Organizers were pleasantly surprised as hundreds paid their respects.

VIDEO: Guitarist Colin James jams at a local bar

‘Still can’t believe this happened!’ said Heritage Grill manager in Facebook post

Veterans who have considered suicide noted in national Remembrance Day service

Studies suggest veterans are more at risk than active service members

Strong winds batter B.C.’s south coast

Metro Vancouver, Vancouver Island could see gusts up to 50-100 kms

PHOTOS: Wacky, weird and wonderful on display at annual Fan Expo

Fandoms from across B.C. take part in this year’s Fan Expo in Vancouver

PHOTOS: Vancouver Giants crown visiting Victoria Royals

Giants hand best team in Western Hockey League rare loss Saturday night

UPDATE: Coquihalla reopens after vehicle incident

Highway 5 was closed southbound due to a vehicle incident

PHOTOS: Thousands gather across B.C. for Remembrance Day

Ceremony in Vancouver included a 21-gun salute and a flyby from the Royal Canadian Air Force

Canada’s decision to decline TPP agreement shouldn’t be surprising: Trudeau

Trudeau said that despite some significant progress on deal’s framework there’s still more work

Most Read