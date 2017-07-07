Name change for hospice society

Beth Kish, executive director of newly renamed Peace Arch Hospice Society, announces in April that the organization has reached its $2.1 million fundraising goal for its new building, pictured behind her. (File photo)

White Rock South Surrey Hospice Society is no more.

Effective June 28 at 10:09 a.m., the organization became Peace Arch Hospice Society.

It is the second name change for the society since it was incorporated in 1982 as White Rock Hospice Society. In October 2010, South Surrey was added to the moniker.

“We want all of White Rock and South Surrey to know we’re supporting all of them,” then-executive director Yvon Thibeault told Peace Arch News at the time. “South Surrey has undergone tremendous growth in the last 28 years and the name of our society should reflect that.”

In addition to the new “Peace Arch” moniker, an address change is pending. Currently located at 15510 Russell Ave., the hospice is relocating to 15435 16A Ave. effective Oct. 1.

A funding campaign for that facility reached its $2.1-million goal in April. The supportive care centre is to be located within walking distance of a new $40-million residential care facility – created in partnership with Peace Arch Hospital Foundation, Fraser Health and the province – which will house 200 beds, including a 15-bed hospice residence.