MYzone program for middle-years Surrey kids during ‘critical’ after-school hours

‘It’s part of our emphasis on having safe places for kids to go after school,’ says city’s rec manager

SURREY — With the start of another school year, a MY Fun Pass is one ticket to relieve boredom among pre-teen kids when they’re not in class.

The City of Surrey’s new pass program is geared toward children aged two to 12, and is good for drop-in activities at local rinks, pools, rec centres and other facilities.

The pass is “an affordable way for kids to keep active afterschool, on weekends, and holidays throughout the school year,” according to a post on the city’s website.

The fee is $100, with a $10 monthly payment option available, and the pass is valid from Sept. 1 to June 30.

The MY Fun Pass is an extension of the city’s MYzone program, which has been operating for five years, according to Laurie Cavan, general manager of Surrey’s Parks, Recreation & Culture department.

“We’ve been slowing expanding the program,” she said. “It’s part of our emphasis on having safe places for kids to go after school and to be engaged in positive programming for that particular age group.”

The MYzone drop-in program, for “middle years” kids aged eight to 12, is operated during the “critical” after-school hours of 3 to 6 p.m.

“It’s a time for them to get away from electronics, burn off a bit of energy and be with their peers, for play and sport and homework and all kinds of things,” Cavan said.

The MYzone after-school drop-in program starts on Oct. 2 at a dozen sites in Surrey, including Bear Creek Park, Bridgeview Community Centre, Chuck Bailey rec centre, Fleetwood Community Centre and more, on select days of the week. Visit surrey.ca/culture-recreation/17668.aspx for details.

Program membership is $40, Cavan noted.

“We really encouarge parents to be looking at this as one of many program opportunities for children during the after-school hours,” she said. “We call that timeframe, sort of 3 to 6 p.m., critical hours, and it’s a time when it’s really important for kids to be engaged in activities. Some famillies may have kids in organized sports, which is great, and this is another option, along with many other programs that happen after school.”

