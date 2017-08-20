Mustangs and other Fords corralled in Langley car show

A warm, sunny Sunday, distinctive vehicles, grub and music – the recipe for a successful car show.

The annual Mustang and Ford Round-up’s 34th show featured many of the classic muscle cars from various eras, Ford and Ford-powered vehicles, bright sun, warm temperatures, rock music and vehicle fans.

The show by the Greater Vancouver Mustang Association was at the George Preston Recreation Centre Sunday and earmarked funds from the event for Basics for Babies.

There were prizes, raffles, vendors, souvenirs, and cars throughout the entire day.

Learn more at the club website gvma.org.

Spectators were encouraged to vote on the vehicles in the show. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance)

Plenty of people pulled out their camera phones to grab shots of the varied vehicles on display. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance)

Vancouver’s Bob Shoofey, with the GVMA, examined the vehicles during voting. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance)