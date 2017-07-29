Métis celebration at Surrey Museum draws hundreds

Last event held at museum until it re-opens after renovations in September 2018

Smith says that 150 of these beaver hats could be made out of a single pelt. To do so, the pelt was shaved and the hair was glued onto a hat form. (Sam Anderson)

The Métis Nation of B.C. and the Surrey Museum hosted a free, family friendly event on Saturday, July 29, that highlighted Métis culture.

Hundreds attended the event, packing the museum lobby as visitors watched performances and participated in workshops and crafts.

The afternoon featured jigging performances by the Maple Sugar Jiggers, wood-carving demonstrations by Métis artist Pat Calihou, a plant medicine workshop with Lisa Shepherd, a history presentation by Broadie Douglas, and all-day fiddle and guitar music by Ron Gerard and Keith Hill.

Chris Kelly made bannock, which folks enjoyed with some apple butter.

There was crafts for children, including a station where kids could learn how to make medicine pouches, face painting, a historic trapping tent and the Chilliwack Métis Association arranged a cultural exhibit.

Saturday’s event was the last to be hosted at the Surrey Museum until it re-opens in September 2018 after a $15.7-million expansion project.

The Chilliwack Métis Association put on a cultural exhibit at the Métis Celebration at the Surrey Museum on July 29, 2017. (Sam Anderson)

Métis artist Pat Calihou hand carves paddles, cedar row boats and canoes, and creates Red River carts, seen here at the Métis Celebration at the Surrey Museum, July 29, 2017. (Sam Anderson)

Joseph E. Smith leans over a table of artifacts to better answer a curious question at the Métis Celebration at Surrey Museum, July 29, 2017. In the background, folks are enjoying pieces of bannock with apple butter. (Sam Anderson)