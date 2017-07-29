Métis celebration at Surrey Museum draws hundreds

The Métis Nation of B.C. and the Surrey Museum hosted a free, family friendly event on Saturday, July 29, that highlighted Métis culture.
Hundreds attended the event, packing the museum lobby as visitors watched performances and participated in workshops and crafts.
Meti dancers performing @ASurreyMuseum . Lots happening this here this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/ButsmfCBal— Ursula Maxwell-Lewis (@YouTravel) July 29, 2017
The afternoon featured jigging performances by the Maple Sugar Jiggers, wood-carving demonstrations by Métis artist Pat Calihou, a plant medicine workshop with Lisa Shepherd, a history presentation by Broadie Douglas, and all-day fiddle and guitar music by Ron Gerard and Keith Hill.
Chris Kelly made bannock, which folks enjoyed with some apple butter.
There was crafts for children, including a station where kids could learn how to make medicine pouches, face painting, a historic trapping tent and the Chilliwack Métis Association arranged a cultural exhibit.
Saturday’s event was the last to be hosted at the Surrey Museum until it re-opens in September 2018 after a $15.7-million expansion project.
-With files from Tom Zytaruk