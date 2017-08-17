More than 1,000 visitors at 2017 North Delta Show and Shine

The sixth annual event featured more than 100 cars of all makes and years

On Saturday, Aug. 12, more than 1,000 people crowded Sungod Arena’s parking lot to take a look at some of Delta’s classic cars.

From a 1983 Ferrari (complete with matching electric guitar) to a 2008 Shelby Super Snake, 115 vehicles registered to take part in the sixth annual North Delta Show and Shine, with even more swinging by just to check out the other cars.

There was David Cumberland’s custom-built hot rod, which he had been working on since 1984 and won him this year’s award for Best Hot Rod.

There was Fred Myskiw’s 1981 Z28 Camaro, which he had owned from new.

Most cars were from the 1950s or later, but there were some from the early days of cardom. Take Bob Krause’s 1931 Model A Ford Victoria, which he’s had for 27 years.

“My first car when I was 17-years-old was a Model A Ford,” Krause said. “That was 54 years ago, and I’ve been interested in Model As ever since.”

Krause’s first Model A was a 1930 four-door sedan, and it was the “only Model A in the Delbrook Senior Secondary parking lot in North Vancouver,” he said.

Now, of course, the 71-year-old isn’t driving his Model A to school. Instead, he’s driving it long distance, most recently on a 21-day trip through Portugal and Spain.

It was “great,” he said. “Absolutely super.”

He travelled with 11 other North American cars through the two countries, meeting up with the historic automobile society in Spain and spending a day with his car on display in a Spanish plaza.

Of course, driving long distance in an 86-year-old car has its difficulties.

“We’ll have to repair our cars at the side of the road if we have a problem with them,” Krause said. “So we all carry the appropriate spare parts, because you can’t go into a Lordco or a Napa or anything like that, because they don’t carry 85-year-old parts.”

Krause and his car finished their tour at the end of May, but he isn’t finished. The long distance society he’s a part of is planning another trip next year to South Dakota, a drive through the Great Lakes the year after that, and possibly, in 2020, a journey through Argentina or Brazil.

“I’ve been retired for 15 years, and this is my hobby,” Krause said. “Everybody has some sort of an addiction; old cars are mine.”

Some vehicles at the North Delta Show and Shine were a little over the top, like this tricked out ride. (Grace Kennedy photo)

Fred Myskiw has owned his 1981 Camaro Z28 since it was new. Grace Kennedy photo

Two men sit between their cars at the 2017 North Delta Show and Shine. Grace Kennedy photo

Bob Krause (left) and his Model A. Grace Kennedy photo

Bob Krause’s 1931 Model A Ford. (Grace Kennedy photo)

Chilliwack’s David Cumberland peers through the engine of his custom 1984 hot rod. Cumberland won Best Hot Rod at the Show and Shine. Grace Kennedy photo