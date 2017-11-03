Literary greats, emerging writers applaud Surrey International Writers’ Conference

Annual conference brings 700 writers, poets, volunteers together from around the world

By Ursula Maxwell-Lewis

According to the 700 writers, poets, volunteers, and board members rockin’ the Sheraton Vancouver Guildford for the sold-out three-day 25th-annual Surrey International Writers’ Conference in October, print books haven’t lost their lustre.

As one successful author remarked: “It’s not my mother that’s buyin’ ‘em all!”

Writers’ conferences abound in North America, but Surrey’s has long been one of the most popular.

Noted authors, editors and agents, as well as emerging writers, call the Surrey International Writers’ Conference “the best.” The award-winning historical fiction and thriller author Susanna Kearsley declared over the hubbub of a Saturday night Romance Writers of America cocktail party, “It’s like a giant house party!”

Generally abbreviated to “SiWC,” the conference began as the brainchild of author Ed Griffin, a former Milwaukee city councillor, under the auspices of School District 36 Continuing Education.

Stickhandled by a five-member board, and fuelled by copious cups of Cloverdale Starbucks coffees, SiWC kicked off one October Saturday in 1993 at Johnston Heights Secondary. Based on a few classroom workshops, and an optional school cafeteria lunch, the day closed in a packed gym featuring a lone keynote speaker, popular Vancouver Sun news journalist, the late Denny Boyd.

In 1994 SiWC made a giant leap to the Sheraton, survived when Surrey Continued Education was discontinued, and – to cut a long story short – hasn’t looked back since.

As Director Emeritus (longest serving founding board member), I decided to dig deeper. Why did writers from Dubai, Uganda, Britain, Europe, and many parts of North America, sell-out an October Surrey writers’ conference by July? Why do scribes continue to plunge into this illusive, rarefied, book market? Particularly in Surrey, British Columbia?

Igor Raffoalo and Tim Rease came from Maastricht, Netherlands. A writing group friend who had attended for about five years encouraged Rease to come in 2016. He pitched a manuscript he’d been working on for 13 years to a SiWC agent, and got the reaction he was looking for. Even with an airfare thrown in, Rease said “the price is right.”

“It’s worth it to sit in front of an agent and pitch your work,” he said.

This year, a new manuscript in hand, Rease received positive feedback from best-selling Kelowna author Jack Whyte’s critique workshop. Again, an agent indicated a future option to represent Rease’s works.

Raffoalo, a member of the same Maastricht writing group, was urged to attend by Rease.

“I also came to pitch my manuscript,” he said.

“It took a lot of work pushing a lot of crazy people together and I was quickly taken by their friendliness,” he said. “I texted home as soon as I got here and said, ‘These are my people’.”

He, too, was asked to submit more spec chapters to an agent.

Iryn Tushabe, a mother of two children and former CBC radio reporter, lives in Regina. Originally from near Kampala, Uganda, Tushabe is the 2017 Diversity Scholarship recipient. Her story, set in Uganda, has already attracted the interest of four agents and a publisher.

Established writers also come to share good news. Former Vancouver lawyer Jay Clarke is better known to readers as author Michael Slade. Slade’s book Headhunter is due to go into production for an eight-part TV series this winter. It’s a mountie noir thriller requiring dark winter weather, so if this year’s filming requirements don’t work weather wise, it will be rescheduled for 2018.

Slade’s Shock Theatre has become popular Saturday night post-dinner entertainment. An unrehearsed spoof written by Clarke involving assorted presenters, high drama, and – invariably – pumpkin smashing, the cast seems to expand annually. Originally based old radio thrillers, I’m waiting for thinly veiled versions of Gunsmoke or Sorry Wrong Number to surface.

Diana Gabaldon, author of the bestselling Outlander series, has been a staunch SiWC supporter and popular workshop presenter for about 18 years. She and Jack Whyte co-sponsor The StoryTeller’s Award. Sporting a $1,000 first prize, the duo (who are also judges) established the award to honour SiWC’s 10th anniversary.

The Outlander TV series filming took Diana to South Africa earlier this year, and frequently has her en-route to Scotland, but Surrey remains constant on her calendar.

A common thread binds SiWC: everyone has a story to tell. Laced with unassuming camaraderie, I could confidently confirm – when asked by three Seattle Gabaldon fans laden with books to be autographed – it is indeed a friendly conference. They felt right at home, and later emailed me to say, ‘see you next year!’.

Although e-publishing is now an established popular format, print books still maintain a substantial market share. Whiling away time at an airport, on a journey, in hospital, or in a coffee shop, is like connecting with a friend.

“Books become a part of you,” said Juliet Blackwell, author of the Witchcraft Mystery and the Haunted Home Renovation series. “You can’t wait for the muse. Never ignore the muse when it strikes.”

The 26th Surrey International Writers’ Conference takes place Oct 19 -21, 2018, at the Sheraton Vancouver Guildford. For more information go to www.SiWC.ca . A word to the wise: book early.

Ursula Maxwell-Lewis is Director Emeritus of the Surrey International Writers’ Conference, and founder of the Cloverdale Reporter.

 

Previous story
TEDxChilliwack looking for next year’s speakers
Next story
Langley City honouring Canadians who fought in the Battle of Vimy Ridge

Just Posted

Boy airlifted to hospital after suffering serious burns

Emergency crews were on scene at the home in Aldergrove after the boy was burnt by boiling water

White Rock ThirdSpace challenges ‘crisis of isolation’

Peninsula church group builds community outside faith

Langley property conceals illegal RV storage yard

Local RV owners are trying to find inexpensive storage for their vehicles.

White Rock extreme-weather shelter opens tonight

Organizers in the process of finalizing temporary location for shelter

TEDxChilliwack looking for next year’s speakers

WATCH: Last year’s ‘potty-training cows’ video highlighted by TED International

VIDEO: Snow angels and playful pets after snow falls in Surrey

Did you have fun in the snow? Send us your photos and videos.

Chilliwack RCMP arrest three, seize drugs and weapons at downtown house

Nov. 1 raid came one week after possible home invasion at same address

Crews continue to fight fire at Williams Lake sawmill

Fire crews have been on the scene since Thursday evening fighting a fire at Tolko’s Lakeview sawmill in Williams Lake.

Teen whose body was found on Silver Creek farm remembered fondly

Human remains found on a farm in Silver Creek are those of 18-year-old Traci Genereaux of Vernon

Vancouver police probe death of woman found at Spanish Banks

A woman was found near the concession area at about 7:30 a.m. Friday

Charges stayed for Kelowna woman accused of threatening former premier

“Janeckova will be bound by the terms of the bond for the next 12 months…”

UPDATED: Snow expected to hit Metro Vancouver on weekend

Temperatures could drop to as low as -3 to -4 C in some parts of the Lower Mainland Friday night

WATCH: Province, Feds see lots of work ahead of marijuana legalization

More than 48,000 B.C. residents provided feedback to the Province on how to roll out the legalization and regulation of cannabis in 2018.

Amazon to add 1,000 tech jobs by 2020 with new office in Vancouver

The online retail giant has snatched up 50,000 square-feet of office space, to open in two years.

Most Read