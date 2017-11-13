Learn how to start a community garden at Surrey workshop

South Surrey’s Dunsmuir Community Gardens is one of seven established community gardens in the city. (Photo: surrey.ca)

Have you ever thought about starting a community garden in your area?

If so, the ‘How to Create Community Gardens’ workshop this weekend might be for you.

“Community gardens are not just about growing food,” said Grant Rice, with the Surrey White Rock Food Action Coalition (SWRFAC). “Increased environmental awareness, the celebration of diverse cultures, and building social cohesion are just a few of the benefits of community gardens.”

The Saturday workshop will include a lesson from Michael Denhamer on how to plan a community garden. Denhamer is the project co-ordinator for from “Can You Dig It,” which has created more than 40 inclusive gardens with over 1,400 gardeners in the Lower Mainland.

The event will touch on the history and evolution of community gardens in Surrey’s parks, as well as information about the application process and small grant opportunities. Furthermore, the workshop will explain how to examine potential garden space in neighbourhoods using maps and online methods.

There will also be a presentation from City of Surrey staff member Stacey Rosa, who has been involved with community gardens for five years, including the creations of two new gardens, several honey bee gardens, and most recently a small community orchard in South Surrey.

The free workshop, jointly hosted by the SWRFAC and the City of Surrey’s Sustainability department, is set for 2 to 4:30 p.m. at the Newton Seniors Centre (13775 70th Ave.) on Saturday, Nov. 18.

The City of Surrey says there are seven established community gardens located in city parks, and three more neighourhood gardens.

For more information about the event, email surreywrfac@gmail.com.

To learn more about Surrey’s community gardens visit surrey.ca/culture-recreation/7108.aspx.



