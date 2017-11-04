Langley’s fibre fans flock to guild sale

The Langley Weavers’ and Spinners’ Guild has created a tightly woven network throughout the Fraser Valley of people who not only enjoy creating fibre arts like hats and scarves but also members who enjoy creating the very fibre used to make them.

The guild’s annual artisan show and sale Nov. 3 and 4 in the West Langley Hall was a chance for the public to see the array of items made by guild members.

Johanna Walker, of Shepherd’s Haven farm in Fort Langley, offered up sheep products and between customers, knitted a massive blanket made from one year’s worth of wool from a black sheep.

“He’s literally the black sheep of the flock,” she joked.

Others demonstrated their different fibre arts. The guild members and select vendors filled the hall with one-of-a-kind items.

The event was also the guild’s opportunity to auction off its 100 Kilometre Coat. The coat was first displayed at the Langley Centennial Museum during a recent exhibit and was recently auctioned off for $500, which will be used to fund guild activities.

“All the materials are from many different animals,” explained Heleen De Boer, who designed the coat.

Guild members, about 20 in all, worked on the unique project, doing every job from spinning fibre and hand-dying the lining.

