Langley’s Big Brothers Big Sisters group raises the flag to raise awareness

The local mentoring organization offers mentoring in the community and in schools.

For a flag raising on Sept. 13, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Langley was joined by representatives of Langley City, the RCMP, the federal government, Sonrise Church, Envision Financial, Cascades Casino Resort and more. (Submitted photo)

Learn about the work of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Langley at an open house next Wednesday.

The local mentoring organization invites everyone to stop by the Timms Community Centre from 6 to 8 p.m. on Sept. 20, which falls during Big Brothers Big Sisters Month.

“We have over 40 children in Langley who are currently waiting for a Big Brother or a Big Sister so we are inviting community members to our open house to learn more about our programs and volunteer opportunities,” said executive director Roslyn Henderson.

The non-profit organization also has kids on the waitlist for mentors with its school programs.

“We will have food and drinks at the open house and staff and board members will be present to answer any questions,” she said.

The group is putting on a push to find Big Brothers, hopefully finding 10 be the end of October to help meet the need for mentors.

The local chapter of Big Brothers Big Sisters relies on community support and holds various events during the year.

The organization recently held its 30th annual Golf For Kids Sake tournament which raised about $66,000.

Another $650 came in from the Prospera Cinema Under the Stars in August in Langley City.

The group is starting up its activities and kids can sign up.

Game On starts on Oct. 16 at the Douglas Park Recreation Centre and offers recreation on Monday evenings, and Go Girls begins Oct. 11 at the Timms Community Centre. Both programs run eight weeks and are held 6 to 8 p.m. for kids eight to 14.

Contact the group through its website or call 604-530-5055.