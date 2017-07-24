Langley student wins flying scholarship

Zack Poole checks the fuel in the plane he is learning to fly at Boundary Bay Airport as part of his scholarship from the Air Cadet Program. Photo by Capt. Angela Sargent

A Langley secondary school student is spending his summer learning to fly on a scholarship.

Zack Poole, a 17-year-old student at Lord Tweedsmuir, is training for his for his private pilot licence at Boundary Bay Airport under the supervision of the Comox Cadet Flying Training Centre.

Poole, a Cadet Warrant Officer Second Class with 746 Lightning Hawk Royal Canadian Air Cadet Squadron (RCACS) for five years, has been dreaming about flying ever since he saw the Abbotsford International Air Show.

“I have wanted to be a pilot since I was seven years old,” Poole said.

His first solo flight in a Cessna 152 was memorable.

“It is so cool. All I could think of was … I am actually flying this. This is the point I have been waiting for so many years. This is where my dream becomes a reality.”

He hopes to go home at the end of this course with his private pilot licence and a new set of wings on his uniform.

“This is the coolest thing I have done,” he said.

Poole credits cadets with helping him realize his ambition

“I joined cadets because I wanted to try flying. I stayed because I made so many friends and had so much fun. “

More than 3,000 Sea, Army and Air Cadets are participating in summer training activities across B.C. this summer.

To find out more about the Cadet Program visit www.cadets.ca or Twitter @BC_Cadets.