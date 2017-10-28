Langley Scouts scrub veterans’ headstones

The annual cleanup took place in the Fort Langley cemetery.

Scouts from the First Fort Langley troop spent their Saturday afternoon cleaning veterans’ headstones ahead of Remembrance Day.

“It makes me feel good because these people deserve to be honoured,” said Ryan Burns, one of the scouts.

“I’m proud to be doing it,” said Sofia Koehn.

Both Burns and Koehn are in their first year as Scouts, so this is the first year they’ve taken part in the annual clean up.

The scouts were encouraged by their Scout leader Jonathan Meads to read the inscriptions on the stones as they removed dirt and scrubbed out the engraved names and dates.

The troop will be marching in the local parade and taking part in the Remembrance Day ceremonies on Nov. 11. There will be four ceremonies this year in Langley, at all four cenotaphs, in Fort Langley, Aldergrove, Langley City, and Murrayville.