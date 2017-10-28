Langley Scouts scrub veterans’ headstones

The annual cleanup took place in the Fort Langley cemetery.

Scouts from the First Fort Langley troop spent their Saturday afternoon cleaning veterans’ headstones ahead of Remembrance Day.

“It makes me feel good because these people deserve to be honoured,” said Ryan Burns, one of the scouts.

“I’m proud to be doing it,” said Sofia Koehn.

Both Burns and Koehn are in their first year as Scouts, so this is the first year they’ve taken part in the annual clean up.

The scouts were encouraged by their Scout leader Jonathan Meads to read the inscriptions on the stones as they removed dirt and scrubbed out the engraved names and dates.

The troop will be marching in the local parade and taking part in the Remembrance Day ceremonies on Nov. 11. There will be four ceremonies this year in Langley, at all four cenotaphs, in Fort Langley, Aldergrove, Langley City, and Murrayville.

 

Previous story
North Delta’s newest rain garden coming to McCloskey Elementary

Just Posted

Petition starts to force councillor convicted of sex assault out of office

Pitt Meadows residents angry David Murray has not stepped down

Langley Scouts scrub veterans’ headstones

The annual cleanup took place in the Fort Langley cemetery.

One dead after shooting in Surrey

Second victim transported to hospital

North Delta’s newest rain garden coming to McCloskey Elementary

Rain garden will help replenish groundwater, keeping local creeks flowing during dry summer months

South Surrey family to transform home into haunted house

Donations to be used to help a family in India

Surrey school capacity rally held at Earl Marriott

Surrey School Coalition encouraged parents to put pressure on provincial government

Renovations at B.C. home turn up 70-year-old handmade book

After contractors found a book behind a wall, a Saanich homeowner used social media to find its author

There’s a really simple way to get pesticides off produce

New study suggests there’s easy ways to remove pesticides

NDP’s Adrian Dix tackles seniors’ residential care gap

Nine of 10 seniors’ homes don’t meet provincial standard

WestJet warns of possible delays due to ‘significant’ IT outage

Travellers being advised to check their flight status before heading to the airport

VIDEO: Weak, emaciated sea lion rescued from Campbell River beach

He’s now being cared for at the Vancouver Aquarium Marine Mammal Rescue Centre

Giants offence goes AWOL

Vancouver scores just one goal in 2-1 loss to visiting Prince George at Langley Events Centre

B.C. man devastated after 37 classic, rare cars destroyed in fire

Langley resident Garry Cassidy says many vehicles he lost are irreplaceable

‘She was terrified’: Neighbours recount alarming discovery at B.C. property

Police search Silver Creek property adjacent to where car abandoned

Most Read