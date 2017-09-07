Langley Rod & Gun Club offers family fun Sunday

If family fun is what you’re shooting for, head to Brookswood on Sunday, Sept. 10.
The Langley Rod & Gun Club at 3854 208 St., is hosting a Family Fun Day from 10 a.m. t0 3 p.m.
The event is being held rain or shine and visitors are encouraged to try club activities. Safe, supervised instruction will be provided for:
• rifle — .22 calibre;
• fast draw pistol;
• shotgun — skeet;
• shotgun — trap;
• air rifle/pistol; and
• archery.
All shooting events are free to try, but bring a donation for the Langley Food Bank.
Call 604-534-3525. The club’s website is www.lrgc.com.