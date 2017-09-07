Langley Rod & Gun Club offers family fun Sunday

Club will provide safe instruction for people interested in trying out shooting

If family fun is what you’re shooting for, head to Brookswood on Sunday, Sept. 10.

The Langley Rod & Gun Club at 3854 208 St., is hosting a Family Fun Day from 10 a.m. t0 3 p.m.

The event is being held rain or shine and visitors are encouraged to try club activities. Safe, supervised instruction will be provided for:

• rifle — .22 calibre;

• fast draw pistol;

• shotgun — skeet;

• shotgun — trap;

• air rifle/pistol; and

• archery.

All shooting events are free to try, but bring a donation for the Langley Food Bank.

Call 604-534-3525. The club’s website is www.lrgc.com.