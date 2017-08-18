Langley potluck celebrates kindness

Dubbed Project Potluck, it’s one of several events aimed at creating community.

A Langley community potluck this Sunday, Aug. 20, will celebrate love and push back against hate.

The brainchild of Calgary food columnist Julie Van Rosendaal, Project Potluck is encouraging people to turn up with casseroles, sushi, curries, pies, or dumplings for a collective meal.

“Wouldn’t it be great if we could combat all the images of angry torch-bearing racists with images of people carrying casseroles?” Van Rosendaal said.

The ugly events of the racist march in Charlottesville, VA and the attack that killed a woman there prompted Van Rosendaal to push back with a pluralist communtity gathering.

Van Rosendaal’s friend Angie Quaale, a Langley Township councillor and owner of a local gourmet food store, is hosting a Langley edition this weekend.

“It would be SO amazing to have a great turnout,” said Quaale.

The local event will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Aug. 20, in the parking lot of the Well Seasoned Gourmet Food Store at #117-20353 64th Ave. in Langley.

Participants are asked to bring their own chair, plates, cutlery, and a dish to share.

The store will provide tiki torches and additional fare.