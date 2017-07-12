Langley mom driven to help wildfire victims

A Langley woman is willing to go the extra mile, actually roughly 200 miles, to help the many wildfire victims across B.C.

Sherri Hession is busy collecting donations to fill her Chevrolet Cruze. She and her friend Jayden Lucas plan to drive the donations down to The Postmen’s donation centre in Kamloops on Thursday.

The Postmen is an independent relief effort, launched by a group led by Kristopher Mercer last year in response to the devastating Fort MacMurray wildfire.

The current need is massive. There were 183 fires burning 78,000 hectares across B.C. Wednesday (July 12), down from 219 Tuesday. In total, there have been 602 fires since April 1; 12 of those started Wednesday.

Emergency Management BC deputy minister Robert Turner said that 7,886 people have registered at local emergency social services centres and 3,500 are taking advantage of the emergency lodging available.

Hession is trying to help out in any way she can.

She is willing to take a road trip to The Postmen’s depot at 1516 Salish Road, East Kamloops.

According to The Postmen, the ‘outpost’ in Kamloops will deliver donations to evacuees and first responders, and that the Salish Road location is the main drop-off point for South Central B.C.

“They need help,” Hession said. “If we were in that situation, I would hope that people would help me, too. We have First World problems and don’t understand the devastation they are going through.”

Mom to 16-year-old daughter, Samantha, and 12-year-old son, Jesse, Hession is collecting nonperishable food items, gift and gas cards, clothes, toiletries, and anything else people can give. Anyone willing to donate can call her at 778-847-5134.

Mercer appreciates Hession’s dedication.

“If there’s a mom willing to drive to Kamloops, we will put her donations directly in the hands of someone who needs their stomach filled and a drink of water,” Mercer said.

For more about The Postmen and their relief efforts, call Mercer at 780-222-7167.

BD Diesel Performance steps up

As well, BD Diesel Performance has become an official donation site to help with the fire victims.

Those donating please drop off to BD Diesel’s receiving department (33541 MacLure Rd. in Abbotsford), along the side of the building.

Members of the BD Race Team, BD Show Team, BC Coal Rollers and other 4×4 groups and communities will be collecting donations on Friday morning and heading out to help with the relief.

BD Diesel is collecting baby food, baby supplies, toiletries, gas station gift cards, pet supplies (dog crates and food), water, and Gatorade. Donation hours on Thursday are 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.