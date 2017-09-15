Langley Heritage Society digs into history with new speaker series

Three guest speakers have been books for autumn. The public is invited to attend the presentations.

The Langley Heritage Society launches its new Speaker Series on Tuesday, Sept. 26 with Brian Pegg, a Kwantlen Polytechnic University archaeologist.

Pegg has explored indigenous cultures in B.C., Ontario, Northwest Territories and California, and will share stories from recent fieldwork and excavations in the Fraser Canyon involving the Spuzzum and Boston Bar First Nations (Nlaka’pamux).

He’ll also discuss how the Gold Rush and Canyon War of 1858 affected indigenous people. The presentation is open to the public.

The heritage society meets in Milner Church beginning at 7:30 p.m.

Other speakers this fall include Allan Snowie leader of the Vimy Ridge Flight Team on Oct. 24 at Milner Church at 7:30 p.m. He will speak about the Canadian Museum of Flight’s construction of two Sopwith Pup aircraft that were dismantled and taken to France for Battle of Vimy 100th anniversary events in April 2017.

The third speaker in the series is Vancouver historian John Atkin who will talk on the history of his 1890s house. His Nov. 16 presentation is at the Fort Langley Community Hall during the Douglas Day dinner. Tickets will be available for purchase from the Langley Centennial Museum closer to the event.

For more information on the Speaker Series: www.langleyheritage.ca/speakers/

