Langley City firefighters blast blaze at open house

Firefighters offered a live fire demo and a chance to climb on their trucks.

Firefighters doused a practice fire while the crowd watched. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance)

Langley City Fire Rescue held a Trick or Treat Open House on Oct. 26.

Dozens of families, mostly with young children, turned out to see the trucks and the live fire demonstrations.

Sparky the Fire Dog was on hand, and kids got to try on some firefighter turnout gear, don helmets, and climb on new and historic fire trucks.

The firefighters did a demonstration including torching a car and dousing the flames.

VIDEO: Fire doused while kids watch

A firefighter checks out the practice fire the team doused later at the Trick or Treat Open House. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance)

Firefighter Trevor Biro with his children, Easton and Brie. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance)

Bethany Henkel with her father Paul Henkel. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance)

Fire Chief Rory Thompson assembles a cardboard fire truck. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance)

Mateo Surinak, 2, with his father Jim in a fire truck. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance)