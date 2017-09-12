Langley CARES cat shelter needs homes for kittens

A local cat shelter has a special event to allow people to meet its adoptable pets.

Lots of people took part in the CARES Walk for the Cats fundraiser on Sept. 10 at Derby Reach Regional Park. (Submitted photo)

There’s lots of kittens and cats needing furever homes at the CARES cat shelter.

To help them find homes, the shelter has a special event this weekend.

The Kitty Adoptathon will be 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday at the PetSmart on the Langley Bypass.

“This time, we are planning to have quite a few kittens – quite normal at this time of the year,” explained fundraising chair Clive Ellis. “People of all ages are most welcome, especially children, and there will be ample staff to answer your questions and handle adoptions.”

The event is focused on finding homes for kittens because the shelter is full and has had to stop intake of animals.

He expects there will be about 50 kittens at the adoptathon on Sept. 16 and 17. If people decide to adopt a furry friend, staff on site will help with paperwork and the approvals process. In some rare cases, CARES will need a day or two to work through the adoption application.

Typically CARES adoptathons result in at least a dozen cats/kittens finding new homes.

It’s a busy time for the shelter, not just because there are so many unwanted and abandoned animals in its care. CARES just held its biggest fundraiser of the year.

The CARES Walk for the Cats on Sept. 10 was the society’s biggest fundraiser of the year to help raise money for the care of the cats as its Milner facility.

“The weather was perfect. There was a good turnout,” Ellis said. “We raised in excess of $12,000.”

The five-kilometre walk in Derby Reach brought out about 50 participants.

Lots of people, and even some canine comrades, were at the CARES Walk for the Cats on Sunday. (Submitted photo)