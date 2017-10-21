Holy Heritage Rail Batman: Superheros come to Cloverdale historic train

The Fraser Valley Heritage Rail is hosting its third annual Halloween rail adventure Oct 28, 29

Hold on to your super seats: the Fraser Valley Heritage Rail Society is transforming its historic station and trains into a superhero-themed Halloween adventure on Oct. 28 and 29.

This is the third year the society has done a special Halloween event — normally the railway only operates during the summer — and special events producer Stephen Plant is hoping families will come out to enjoy the experience.

“It’s not necessarily meant to be scary,” Plant said. “It’s more to be a lot of fun.”

And “it’s not just a train ride,” Plant said. The event includes a spooky introduction in the station, activities in the car barn, a musical interlude in one of the stationary cars, a trip on the speeder car and, of course, a ride on one of historic trains.

Kids will be invited to search for treasure during the event, and will end the experience with a bag of goodies in hand. That is, if the resident supervillian will let them have it.

There will be six different hour-long adventures each day at the Cloverdale station, on the corner of Highway 10 and 176a Street. Rides start at 10 a.m. and go until 3 p.m.

The event has been about a year in the making, and currently more than 30 volunteers have signed up to help with the event.

The previous two years were sold out weekends. Tickets are $20 for adults, $15 for seniors and students, $10 for children, and free for kids under three. Tickets are available online at fvhrs.org

