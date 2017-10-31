A picture of the train outside of the Fraser Valley Heritage Rail in Cloverdale. (Trevor Beggs)

Heritage rail in Cloverdale creates Halloween fun for families

It was the third year in a row they hosted a Halloween event

The Fraser Valley Heritage Rail in Cloverdale put on a ghoulish affair for the community over Halloween weekend.

On Oct. 28th and 29th, the folks at the heritage rail station gathered together and decorated their facilities to put on an hour-long Halloween adventure for parents and their children.

Everyone from a waiter serving heads on a platter to Spiderman showed up for the event.

It’s the third year in a row that the Fraser Valley Heritage Rail has hosted a Halloween event.

“Everyone that has a train does a Halloween train,” said communications director Ray Hudson. “It’s ubiquitous if you have a train.”

“Instead of just having a train, we decided to create a whole story for the kids,” he said.

The journey led the kids from adventures on the outside rail all the way to the end of the story, where Captain Hook had a battle with Captain Jack Sparrow.

Over fifty volunteers dressed up in all kinds of costumes, and they provided a solid hour of entertainment for families.

“We have had close to 600 visitors over the weekend, which is almost capacity for us.”

The Fraser Valley Heritage Rail runs from May to October, and then they shut down until Christmas, when they get busy decorating for another round of visitors.”

“The kids have a great time and the adults have a great time, and we have fun putting it on.”

“That’s what it’s all about.”


