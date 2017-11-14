Grand Canyon trek the ‘most amazing experience’

Hiker Donna Klaver is all smiles during her recent Grand Canyon trek, a bucket-list trip organized by South Surrey resident Jeri Cox. (Contributed photo)

A group of nearly a dozen friends have collectively scratched a must-do from their ‘bucket lists’ – hiking the Grand Canyon.

“It was the most amazing experience ever and 20 women bonding and helping one another in this challenge was the best part of all,” said Jeri Cox, the South Surrey woman who organized the adventure.

Cox, marketing director for Semiahmoo Shopping Centre, made the trek early this month, about 18 months after reserving accommodations at the Havasupai Lodge in Arizona.

“It’s something I’ve always wanted to do,” Cox told Peace Arch News by email the day before she set out.

“I booked the lodge almost a year-and-a-half ago (it’s almost impossible to get – you have to phone constantly to get through and they are always booking at least a year in advance).”

Cox then extended an invite to friends from different parts of her life – work, personal, yoga and the like – and soon 20 people ranging in age from 32 to 68 years old were gearing up.

They left Nov. 1, and on Nov. 3 hiked about five hours into the canyon.

From the lodge, they embarked on the 12-mile hike to Hasavu Falls, then trekked another six hours or so back out of the canyon on Nov. 5.

Along the way, the women posed for photos and video, including as a group in commemorative T-shirts bearing the words ‘Aint it Grand! Canyon Girls 2017.”