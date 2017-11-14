Hiker Donna Klaver is all smiles during her recent Grand Canyon trek, a bucket-list trip organized by South Surrey resident Jeri Cox. (Contributed photo)

Grand Canyon trek the ‘most amazing experience’

South Surrey woman – and 19 friends – check off bucket-list item

A group of nearly a dozen friends have collectively scratched a must-do from their ‘bucket lists’ – hiking the Grand Canyon.

“It was the most amazing experience ever and 20 women bonding and helping one another in this challenge was the best part of all,” said Jeri Cox, the South Surrey woman who organized the adventure.

Cox, marketing director for Semiahmoo Shopping Centre, made the trek early this month, about 18 months after reserving accommodations at the Havasupai Lodge in Arizona.

“It’s something I’ve always wanted to do,” Cox told Peace Arch News by email the day before she set out.

“I booked the lodge almost a year-and-a-half ago (it’s almost impossible to get – you have to phone constantly to get through and they are always booking at least a year in advance).”

Cox then extended an invite to friends from different parts of her life – work, personal, yoga and the like – and soon 20 people ranging in age from 32 to 68 years old were gearing up.

They left Nov. 1, and on Nov. 3 hiked about five hours into the canyon.

From the lodge, they embarked on the 12-mile hike to Hasavu Falls, then trekked another six hours or so back out of the canyon on Nov. 5.

Along the way, the women posed for photos and video, including as a group in commemorative T-shirts bearing the words ‘Aint it Grand! Canyon Girls 2017.”

 

Trek organizer Jeri Cox (right) and Henrietta McMillan pose for a photo in the Grand Canyon. (Contributed photo)

Previous story
Langley twins bring back RAD Santa and long-table gala
Next story
VIDEO: Blankets needed in ‘tent city’

Just Posted

Surrey Kindergarteners safely brought down Grouse Mountain

The students from the Surrey Sikh Academy were safely brought down around 6:30 p.m.

VIDEO: Blankets needed in ‘tent city’

Schlute asks for donations along the Whalley strip to keep people warm

Langley twins bring back RAD Santa and long-table gala

A pair of Langley brothers return with their Christmas-theme fundraisers for Canuck Place children.

Justin Trudeau to visit White Rock

Prime Minster steps foot in city ahead of Dec. 11 byelection

‘Richest day of the year’ at Fraser Downs has big pay off for young horses

Hundreds of thousands of dollars given out at annual Breeders Classic Day

Grand Canyon trek the ‘most amazing experience’

South Surrey woman – and 19 friends – check off bucket-list item

Accused in Kamloops murder given more time to hire lawyer

A Fraser Valley man is given more time in a Kamloops court to hire new lawyer

IHIT takes over New Westminster Halloween stabbing

A man was found with a serious injury at 8th Street and Columbia

Dozens pay tribute to murdered Victoria teen Reena Virk

Father advises gatherers to maintain a dialogue with their children as they reach adolescence and seek independence

Lower Mainland gas prices could drop by eight cents by Friday

Analyst says under $1.30 per litre could be the new normal this winter

Vancouver Island woman paints portrait of B.C. fire chief who was swept away by floods

‘I felt their loss, and wanted to reach out to them’ says Harpaul Nandhra.

VIDEO: B.C. senior Vancouver Giants ‘Fanboni’ driver and so much more

Jock McGrandle has been helping out with WHL team since 2006

Moose, deer with fawn poached near Pemberton

Charges are pending for wildlife killed illegally

Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre to receive $1.5M

The funding will support the creation of a standardized system for first responders across Canada

Most Read