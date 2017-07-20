Gas app launched in Langley to help disabled drivers

Pos-Abilities founder would like to see app go Canada-wide

Langley Pos-Abilities Society founder Zosia Ettenberg showed an app, released exlusively in Langley, that helps disabled drivers get fuel in their cars. Troy Landreville Langley Times

The Canadian Spinal Research Organization has created an app to help disabled drivers get fuel in their cars, and it has been released exclusively in Langley.

The app is called fuelService and is being piloted in Langley with Chevron gas stations.

FuelService was founded by a frustrated disabled driver, Niall El-Assaad, a quadriplegic, who wanted to find a more efficient and effective way to gas up his vehicle.

He found an answer to his problem by developing a user-friendly app.

It’s a free app for smartphone devices that connects the user with gas stations located nearby.

The process is simple: the disabled driver sends the request from their app to the designated station. The phone rings at the station and the station presses #1 if they have someone who can assist the driver within the next 30 minutes, or #2 if they cannot.

“This app changes the ways disabled drivers refuel their vehicles. The best part is that the proceeds from partnerships with gas companies are donated to charities who fund spinal research to search for a cure for paralysis,” said Caitlinn Terry, spokesperson for Canadian Spinal Research Organization.

Zosia Ettenberg, founder of Pos-Abilities, a non-profit organization that supports people living with disabilities, can’t wait to try out the new app and has already downloaded it.

“It’s an absolutely wonderful idea,” said Ettenberg, who uses a wheelchair. “Here I am, independent and driving, but I can’t pump my own gas. This app will further all of us with more independence.”

The Langley resident is hoping even more gas stations get onboard.

“It’s starting in Langley but let’s get this across Canada,” she said.

I went to see my son in Saskatchewan but wouldn’t have been able to do it on my own, because I didn’t want to risk being stranded without full-service gas stations,” she said. “Wouldn’t it be great if this app could be used.”

She is encouraging everyone with a disability to download the app, try it and comment on it.

To download the fuelService app go to https://fuelservice.org/en/getapp.

There are five participating Chevron stations: Langley Town Pantry • 20005 Fraser Highway; Highway Town Pantry & Triple O’s • 23182 72 Ave.; 200th Street Town Pantry & Triple O’s • 8615 – 200 St.; Walnut Grove Town Pantry • 20522 88 Ave.; Langley North Town Pantry & Triple O’s • 9450 200 St.