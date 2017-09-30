GALLERY: First-ever Honey Harvest BBQ brings bees, beer, BBQ to Cloverdale

Honey Harvest BBQ a-buzz with activity, despite on and off rain

Jamie, 4, has her face painted at the Honey Harvest BBQ. (Sam Anderson)

The Honeybee Centre hosted its first-ever Honey Harvest BBQ on Saturday, and the place was a-buzz with activity, despite the on and off rain.

Although the weather prevented any bee beards, and it was too cold to do the planned honey extraction, folks were happy to browse vendor stalls, check out the local brews in the beer garden, play carnival-style games and more.

The Honeybee Centre is located at 7480 176 Street. For more information, visit honeybeecentre.com.

The Japonica Organic Farm stand at the Honey Harvest BBQ. (Sam Anderson)

Vendors displayed handmade items, including this booth, set up by Kathy Magee of Surrey. (Sam Anderson)

And, of course, there was plenty of honey for sale at the Honey Harvest BBQ. (Sam Anderson)

Honeybee Centre president John Gibeau takes a question from the crowd during a beekeeping demonstration. (Sam Anderson)