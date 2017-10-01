GALLERY: CIBC’s Run for the Cure Returns to Bear Creek Park

The parade of pink invaded Bear Creek Park to raise money for breast cancer research

CIBC’s Run for the Cure is held annually for people like Jas Janda-Wilson.

Janda-Wilson was one of the survivors on-hand during the annual 21st annual Run for the Cure, which took place at Bear Creek Park on Sunday.

“Last year, I stood here with no hair on my head. Now, I’m proud to be cancer-free,” said Janda-Wiseman to the crowd right before the run commenced.

Janda-Wiseman was diagnosed in January, 2015 with breast cancer. After a long, hard battle against the disease, Janda-Wiseman won her fight against breast cancer in August, 2017.

The love and camaraderie that is apparent among all attendees is one of the reasons why Janda-Wilson was thrilled to be a keynote speaker at the event.

“The number of hugs and the people reaching out to you with their stories of strength really makes this such a great day,” she said.

Last year when Janda-Wilson attended the event, she mentioned that it was physically and mentally hard to take part in the action. She was anything but exhausted during Sunday’s action, where she provided her story of perseverance and strength to the crowd.

“Being able to stand out there today healthy and with more energy than last year reminds others that you have to stay positive,” she said.

The Surrey-Now Leader is live on location at the CIBC Run for the Cure at Bear Creek Park. 5km run kicks off at 10 a.m. pic.twitter.com/AaNP4fkVsa — Surrey Now-Leader (@SurreyNowLeader) October 1, 2017

Aside from Bear Creek Park, CIBC’s Run for the Cure took place in 55 other communities across Canada today. An estimated 100,000 Canadians were participating in the event to show their support for victims and survivors of breast cancer.

One of the main initiatives for organizers of the event this year was to get all attendees to paint their pinkies pink. As Janda-Wiseman spoke to the crowd, hundred raised their pink pinkies in the air to show support for those who have been affected by breast cancer.

Those pink pinkies contributed to the sea of pink in Bear Creek Park. About 1000 participants joined the event, with most of them decked out in pink gear.

Estimates show that approximately one in eight Canadian women will be diagnosed in their lifetimes. It remains the most common cancer known to humans.

With donations from these annual events, the Canadian Cancer Society will continue to conduct more studies on breast cancer research to try and change that statistic.

The event has been a raging success across Canada for more than 20 years. The Canadian Cancer Society and the former Canadian Breast Cancer Foundation have raised more than $360 million since Run for the Cure first took place in 1997.

Donations from these events have funded more than 1,000 breast cancer research projects.



The “Walkers for Knockers” team poses for a photo prior to CIBC’s Run for the Cure at Bear Creek Park on Sunday. (Trevor Beggs)

The “Sensational Sisters” was one of the larger teams on hand at CIBC’s Run for the Cure at Bear Creek Park. (Trevor Beggs)

The runners get ready to start the five-kilometre run around Bear Creek park. (Trevor Beggs)

The walkers round out the participants at CIBC’s Run for the Cure at Bear Creek Park. About 1000 people participated in the event. (Trevor Beggs)

Hunor Torszok (left) and Aidan Barfoot (right) of the Vancouver Giants joined the festivities and cheered on the runners at Sunday’s event. (Trevor Beggs)