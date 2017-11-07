‘Funraizer’ girls back at it again for Surrey Christmas Bureau

“The biggest thing for them is going to the Christmas Bureau the next day to drop off the gifts”

Santa’s little helpers from Surrey are back at it again for a fourth year in a row.

This time, they’ve brought some extra help.

For the fourth year in a row, the ‘Funraizer’ spaghetti dinner will take place at the Knight & Day restaurant on Saturday, Nov. 18th to raise toys and cash for the Surrey Christmas Bureau.

This time, Ryley Patterson, 8, and Chloe Gravel-Fallis, 5, are bringing along their new ‘helper elf’ Aubrey Leeson, 3, to help them host the event.

“I think she’s ready for this,” said Downtown Surrey BIA manager Bonnie Burnside. “She’s pretty outgoing.”

The girls are becoming well-known for their fundraising efforts in the community. Aside from hosting the ‘Funraizer’ Christmas event, the girls raised money for the Centre of Child Development by selling juiceboxes over the summer.

Aubrey helped the girls in the summer time, and now she will assist the girls during the ‘Funraizer’ event.

Over the past three years, the girls have raised more than $4,000 and 10 boxes of toys for the Surrey Christmas Bureau – and they’ve had fun doing it.

“The first year we did it at Olympia Pizza, there were a karaoke machine,” said Burnside.

“All they wanted to sing were songs from Frozen.”

Even though the outgoing girls love dressing up, collecting toys and hosting the event, that’s not their favourite part of the festivities.

“The biggest thing for them is going to the Christmas Bureau the next day to drop off the gifts,” said Burnside.


