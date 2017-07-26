Friday concert and Saturday motorcycle ride benefit many

Two charities will benefit from the annual Ride Into History

Ride Into History representatives were at the opening of the High Road Ducati, BMW motorcycle dealership in Langley earlier this year to help spread the word. (Ride Into History photo)

The Ride Into History is gaining a reputation.

Sure, the 200-kilometre ride through the Fraser Valley offers people a picturesque Saturday while raising money for worthy causes.

And the addition in recent years of a Friday evening Cruise ’n Concert gives non-motorcycle riders a chance to be involved with the fundraiser.

But what the ride is becoming known for is the grub.

“We are being told that we’re the ride that being the best fed,” said organizing committee chair Troy Gaglardi with a chuckle.

Ride Into History features food from the Fort Langley Lions on both the Friday evening and Saturday morning.

On the ride Saturday, people enjoy a rest stop at Stave Lake then a lunch stop in Chilliwack before it’s back to Langley for a motorcycle rodeo and a dinner provided by Milestones.

Gaglardi noted that Saturday kicks off with the Lions doing a pancake breakfast before riders hit the road at 10 a.m.

“We had a few people come by on the Saturday morning to have the pancake breakfast and watch the motorcycles drive out,” he said.

There are only a few spots left for motorcycle riders wanting to take part in the ride which happens July 29. The ride starts from the Kwantlen Polytechnic University Langley campus, which is also the location for the Friday evening festivities (July 28).

What started out as a relaxing evening concert and has grown into a popular event.

“Last year we were plus 800 people out. So we’re expecting it will be that much this year,” he noted.

Many people bring their classic motorcycles and vehicles down so there’s a mini-show ’n shine aspect to the evening. It has attracted people from the various vehicle clubs.

The Canadian Military Museum, some of the sponsors and more are taking part. In addition to the Lions, there will be food trucks and some people have started attending in period costumes.

The gates open at 5 p.m. for vehicles to register. Vehicle owners are asked to let the organizers know they are attending (rideintohistory.ca).

The evening features live entertainment, arranged by Sandy Dunkley. The Seabillys start things at 6 p.m, followed by the Silver Diamond Country Dancers. After the Seabillys at 7 p.m., there’s Six Gun Romeo with the Rockin’ Robin Dancers, Garth and the Guys, Pat Dunphy and Jaimie Zago, Hayley Bouey and Co., and William Frew.

Tucked into the itinerary at 8:30 p.m. is the Up and Comer showcase with a mix of performers.

“We thought it was a great concept,” Gaglardi said.

Ultimately everything about Ride Into History is about raising money.

“No matter what we’re doing,,, it still comes down to the importance of people helping people,” Gaglardi said.

Proceeds will go to the Gateway of Hope as well as a new addition.

“This year we have continued to partner with the Salvation Army as one of the charities, but we’ve added Big Brothers Big Sisters,” he said. “We talked about it as a committee and just really felt that it was a charity that really touches families.”