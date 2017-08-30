Free legal ‘Advice-A-Thon’ in Surrey for low-income people

Sept. 6 clinic at city hall plaza among four in B.C. in September

Surrey City Hall Plaza is among four locations in B.C. for “Free Legal Advice-A-Thon” events in September.

Volunteer lawyers will provide pro bono advice to low-income individuals at the plaza on Wednesday, Sept. 6, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 13450 104th Ave.

September marks the 10th anniversary of Pro Bono Going Public advice-a-thon clinics, designed to help those who may otherwise have limited access to traditional free legal advice clinics.

Volunteer lawyers work in one-hour shifts to advise individual clients in an open-air setting. Pre-scheduled and drop-in appointments are available. To book an appointment in advance, call 604-878-7400.

The events are planned by Access Pro Bono, a Vancouver-based organization that envisions “a justice system in which having limited means is not a barrier to obtaining quality legal services.”

Clinic details, along with info about the fundraising goals of local lawyers, are posted at advice-a-thon.ca.

“Our hope is that each volunteer lawyer will raise an amount equal to or above their billable hour rate,” the website states. “Our ultimate goals are to serve the public, to spread awareness concerning lawyers’ efforts to increase access to justice, and to raise $75,000 or more for our vital programs.”

“Advice-A-Thon” clinics will also be held in Vancouver (Sept. 8), Kelowna (Sept. 12) and Victoria (Sept. 15). Also, a province-wide telephone clinic is planned for Tuesday, Sept. 19 from 4 to 6 p.m.

tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com