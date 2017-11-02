Fort Langley hall plans on hold for consultation

There won’t be any major changes made without consensus.

One of the two landscaping concepts presented to the public earlier this year.

It may be a while before any landscaping changes are made at the Fort Langley Community Hall.

This past spring, the Fort Langley Community Improvement Society commissioned concept drawings of ways to change and udpate the grassy square in front of the historic hall.

The plans did not prove popular with a majority of local residents who provided feedback.

READ MORE: Letter writer decries ‘concrete jungle’ lanscape plan

In a Nov. 1 press release, the FLCIS announced Wednesday that it will continue to accept comments on the first two concepts and suggestions for revisions until Nov. 30.

Feedback can be given on the community hall’s website, and then the comments will be sent to the designers at VZD + Associates for a revised concept.

The society will also be inviting local representatives, including the Kwantlen First Nation, Langley Heritage society, Fort Langley BIA, and Fort Langley Community Association, to take part in the process.

The revised concept is expected to be completed by next spring.

“The current board of directors will not undertake landscape alterations of a significant nature before the community has been fully consulted, and all feedback considered,” said the announcement. “If at the end of the day, after all feedback is taken and a revision made, we do not have broad support from our community partners or the community at large, this board will not proceed.”