Festival lights up park

Alex Browne photo Mehndi art was available on site during the festival.

The Festival of Lights Diwali Integration came to Semiahmoo Park last weekend for the first time in its four-year history.

International Community Celebrations Society chair Moti Bali said an estimated 2,500 to 3,000 people came through the seaside park during the afternoon-to-evening event, for which Semiahmoo First Nation provided both the venue and free parking.

“Due to the event being on the Thanksgiving long weekend we had fewer people this year,” Bali told Peace Arch News. “But the crowd picked up in the evening.”

Starting with a welcoming dance by Semiahmoo Chief Harley Chappell and members of his family and the singing of O Canada by Mark Donnelly, the day progressed with non-stop multicultural entertainment, while vendors provided Indian cuisine, mehndi art and clothing and booths represented various community services.

A brief spell of rain gave way to sunny weather through the afternoon, and a fireworks display provided an appropriate climax to the event, lighting up the night over the bay and visible across the Peninsula.

Alex Browne photo Multicultural entertainment included young dancers from the Bollywood Hungama school.