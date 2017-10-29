The Elks’ grand exalter ruler will pay a visit to the White Rock lodge on Nov. 14. (File photo)

Elks’ leader to visit White Rock Nov. 14

Langley’s Deborah Sallenback was named Elks’ national president in July

White Rock Elks members are gearing up for a royal visit.

Next month, the Elks’ grand exalted ruler is to visit the George Street lodge.

Deborah Sallenback, a Langley resident, was installed as head of the service organization in July.

Sallenback has a history of firsts: she was the first woman to join the Langley lodge, the first woman to be the lodge’s exalted ruler, the first district deputy (overseeing seven lodges), and the first woman on the B.C. Elks Association to be the president. She was also the first woman to be elected to the national executive.

That was in 2011. With her July installation, she became the first woman to become a national president of the Elks of Canada, a position called the grand exalted ruler.

Her visit to White Rock is set for 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 14.

The club’s Tom Corless said the event is open to anyone interested.

He described the visit as “a big deal.”

“It will be a special evening for the Elks members,” Corless said.

The White Rock lodge is located at 1469 George St.

