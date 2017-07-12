Eat, Play, Live Well in Surrey this Sunday

The annual Eat Play Live Well Street Fair at the Phoenix Society will be held in Whalley on July 16

There will be tunes, dancing and much more at this year’s Eat Play Live Well Street Fair on Sunday July 16 at Whalley’s Phoenix Society. (Photo: Surrey Now-Leader).

Are you ready, Surrey, to Eat Play Live Well?

The annual street fair, at the Phoenix Society at 13686 94A Ave. in Whalley, will be this Sunday, July 16.

Bonnie Burnside, manager of the Downtown Surrey Business Improvement Association, which is hosting the fair, said organizers are “hoping for” up to 1,500 people during the five-hour fair.

“Of course it depends on what the weather’s like. If it’s hot and sunny people to like to go to the beach or something like that. But we’re hoping for a goof turnout,” she said.

The fair is in its fifth year.

“Every year they kind of have a different theme. The first year was community engagement,” Burnside said. “Another year it was focusing on single parents, opportunities for single parents, and one year it was seniors, and so we had people checking for hearing and stuff like that.”

This year’s theme is Canada 150, in celebration of the country’s sesquicentennial, and will focus on Indigenous people, immigrants and French Canadians, as well as local history. It’ll run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and fair-goers can expect to see artwork, hear musicians sing and play, and sample food from local vendors.

Native American Pow-wow dancer Shyama-Priya, who performed at the Vancouver 2010 Olympic Opening Ceremonies, will entertain and Randy and the Rehabs, a band of Phoenix resident, will close out the fair with a rock show.

Youngsters will enjoy the DSBIA’s Kids Zone, crafts, a bouncy castle, face painting and games, and can build an Inuit Inukshuck in a sandbox.

Vendors include Whimsy Jewels, who will sell Canada 150-themed jewelry in keeping with the event.

