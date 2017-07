Free event on through July 30

The Pacific Kennel Club Dog Show is underway at Hazelmere RV Park and Campground (18843 8 Ave.).

Parking for the free event – on through July 30 – is $3. The show takes place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

No outside dogs are allowed, pets cannot be left in vehicles.

Event is for pre-registered dogs only.