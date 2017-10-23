A view of Surrey’s new Forsyth Park as seen on the city’s website, surrey.ca.

Dog off-leash area part of Surrey’s newest park, officially opened Saturday

TD Nature Play Area also featured at Forsyth Park, on 139th Street at 106th Avenue

SURREY — The city’s newest park will officially open on Saturday (Oct. 28) during an event at Forsyth Park, home to a dog off-leash area.

A big draw at the park is a TD Nature Play Area, created with the help of a $500,000 in funds from the Canadian bank.

The park, located in the City Centre area on 139th Street, at 106th Avenue, is designed to serve as the primary public space in the Forsyth neighbourhood, which will be home to many more people, businesses and services in the future.

• READ MORE: Development of new Surrey park receives $500,000 boost from TD Bank Group, from February 2017.

The bank-backed play area includes a custom-designed natural play area, trees, gardens and a connected pathway system to encourage walking and cycling.

The park will be used for school programs and outdoor studies in partnership with the Surrey Nature Centre.

A scavenger hunt and planting activites are part of Saturday’s event, to run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

• READ MORE: Surrey unleashes dog park plan, from February 2012.


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
