Dog off-leash area part of Surrey’s newest park, officially opened Saturday

SURREY — The city’s newest park will officially open on Saturday (Oct. 28) during an event at Forsyth Park, home to a dog off-leash area.
A big draw at the park is a TD Nature Play Area, created with the help of a $500,000 in funds from the Canadian bank.
The park, located in the City Centre area on 139th Street, at 106th Avenue, is designed to serve as the primary public space in the Forsyth neighbourhood, which will be home to many more people, businesses and services in the future.
The bank-backed play area includes a custom-designed natural play area, trees, gardens and a connected pathway system to encourage walking and cycling.
The park will be used for school programs and outdoor studies in partnership with the Surrey Nature Centre.
A scavenger hunt and planting activites are part of Saturday’s event, to run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
