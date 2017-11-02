‘Do you have the balls?’: Surrey firm issues challenge to donate balls for teens this Christmas

SURREY — A local realty company wants donors to “bring on the balls” this Christmas.

Surrey-based Sutton Premier Realty is leading a campaign to collect balls — for soccer, basketball, volleyball and other sports – as gifts for teenagers registered with Surrey Christmas Bureau.

“Last year, it was brought to our attention that out of 4,000 kids who rely on the Surrey Christmas Bureau, 900 teenagers were left without gifts,” says Sadaf Baig, the company’s managing broker.

“No child should be overlooked on Christmas, so this year, keeping in mind how important active play is for children of all ages, we have vowed to bring on the balls.”

They’re challenging all realty companies in the Lower Mainland to reach the goal of providing 990 balls for the 990 teens currently registered with Surrey Christmas Bureau.

“We would love to have every donor meet us at the (bureau) to drop off at same time and make it an event,” Baig explains.

The deadline to finalize donations is the end of November, according to Baig.

“Our aim is to ensure every teenager on the Surrey Christmas Bureau list receives a gift of fitness and fun! Are you ready to take on this challenge with us? Do you have the balls?” she says.

To contact Baig, call 604-581-8400 or email sbaig@sutton.com.