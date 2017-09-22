Delta’s Canada Summer Games athletes honoured

A dozen athletes were presented certificates by mayor and council on Sept. 18

Delta athletes who participated in the Canada Summer Games were honoured by mayor and council during Monday, Sept. 18th’s council meeting.

“It is my pleasure to recognize the Delta athletes who competed at this year’s Canada Summer Games,” Mayor Lois Jackson said. “I would like to extend all of our sincere thank you to our dedicated coaches, to all of your family members, to all of the supporters,” she continued. “Without them, the athletes would not have been able to be so successful.”

The athletes presented with certificates by the mayor were:

• Michael Aono, Athletics

• Harbans Gill, Wrestling (bronze medal, silver team medal)

• Aidan McDonough, Swimming

• Michael Milic, Triathlon (silver medal, two gold relay medals)

• Brynn Pasin, Volleyball

• Keeley Ainge, Softball (gold medal)

• Teo Ardanaz, Volleyball (bronze medal)

• Damara Begin, Softball (gold medal)

• Thomas Kranjc, Swimming (silver relay medal, bronze relay medal)

• Clint Taylor, Softball

• Jacob Willemsen, Basketball

• Robert Hodgins, Rowing (silver quadruple sculls medal)

The 2017 Canada Summer Games took place from July 28 to Aug. 13 in Winnipeg, Man. In total, B.C. took home 146 medals, including 55 gold, finishing second in the overall medal standings.



