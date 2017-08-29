Delta police to get new ride

The 2009 Cadillac Escalade was given to the DPD through B.C.’s civil forfeiture program

The Delta police department is getting a new ride for its Delta Police Youth and School Liaison officers.

The 2009 Cadillac Escalade was given to the police department through the provincial government’s civil forfeiture program, which was created in 2006 to stop criminal profit through unlawful activity.

The Escalade is emblazoned with DPD logos and has the personalized plates “RS NOW.” The vehicle will be used by the youth and school liaison officers at community and youth events to bring home the message that crime doesn’t pay.

“The Delta Police are excited to roll out this Escalade,” police chief Neil Dubord said in a press release. “We need to leverage creative approaches and tools, like a cool ride, to make it easier for young people to approach us.

“The provincial government’s Civil Forfeiture Program has given us access to a vehicle we wouldn’t otherwise have been in a position to bring into our fleet.”

The Escalade will be ready to roll out in time for the start of the school year.