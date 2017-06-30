Delta Police kick off inaugural kids soccer camp

Partial proceeds will be going to support the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.

The Delta Police Department is pleased to kick-off a five day charity summer soccer skills camp for kids aged five to 11 years old (U6-U12).

Partial proceeds will be going to support the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF). Players will be placed into groups based on age and ability to ensure they are challenged appropriately, maximizing their development and, most importantly, their fun.

Camp players will participate in an environment where they will be coached by and be playing with experienced, quality soccer players and coaches from Delta Police and Fire Departments.

Head coach Const. Aaron Hill is a 10-year member of the Delta Police and has an extensive background in the sport. Coaching alongside Hill will be Reserve Const. Niall Cousens. Cousens played varsity soccer with UBC and Team Canada, and played professionally in Europe.

The JDRF is a charity with which Const. Hill has a special connection.

“I was diagnosed later in life with Type 1 diabetes, so the charity this tournament is supporting is very close to my heart,” Hill said. “I understand the challenges of the day-to-day life that you face with diabetes, and I want to show kids that you can play sports and have an active lifestyle no matter what challenges you face.”

The cost of the soccer camp, which will run Aug. 28 to Sept. 1 at Ladner’s Dugald Morrison Park, is $100 and includes five days of good times, swag and a visit from a special guest. Visit deltapolice.ca/soccer-camp to register today.