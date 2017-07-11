Crescent Beach legion to host military display

This 1943 anti-tank gun – a “ 17 pounder“ and a Surrey Cemetery Monument for over 50 years – and a Second World War ambulance are expected be part of a military display at Crescent Legion this Saturday. (Contributed photo)

The Royal Canadian Legion Branch 240 (2643 128 St.) will host a military display by the Canadian Military Education Centre this weekend.

Set for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday (July 15), the event – according to organizers – is part of the centre’s ongoing efforts to preserve, honour and educate the public on Canadian military history.

According to the CMEC website, the organization is an interactive, living history museum that educates Canadian students, teachers and public schools about Canadian military history. The CMEC is a non-profit museum society and a member of the Organization of Military Museums.

Operated by a group of volunteers, the museum functions by public donations and support of the City of Chilliwack. The museum has one of the largest collections of military vehicles in Canada.

More information on the event, as well as the Canadian Military Education Centre can be found at https://www.facebook.com/CanadianMilitaryEducationCentre/ or by calling Dan Jahn at 604-467-1988.

The education centre is located at 45540 Petawawa Rd. in Chilliwack.